Over 6 thousand vehicles challaned in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Traffic Police Karachi fined and challaned around 6184 vehicles till the evening of Saturday.

As many as 143 vehicles were fined for commuting more than two passengers in them, 857 auto-rickshaws and 865 motorbikes for pillion riding, said a news release.