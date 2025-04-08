Open Menu

Over 60 Acres Of Poppy Crop Destroyed In KP Province

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 10:42 PM

Acting on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the Khyber police launched a targeted crackdown against illegal poppy cultivation in the Bara and Melwat areas as part of their ongoing anti-narcotics campaign

During the operation, law enforcement used batons, tractor sprayers, and other methods to destroy over 60 acres of poppy fields. The raid was conducted jointly by local police and relevant agencies.

DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal said: "Drugs are a menace, and under our zero-tolerance policy, Khyber police are taking strict action. With public cooperation, we are tightening the noose around drug traffickers, and this operation will continue until the crop is completely eradicated."

