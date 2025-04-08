Over 60 Acres Of Poppy Crop Destroyed In KP Province
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 10:42 PM
Acting on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the Khyber police launched a targeted crackdown against illegal poppy cultivation in the Bara and Melwat areas as part of their ongoing anti-narcotics campaign
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Acting on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the Khyber police launched a targeted crackdown against illegal poppy cultivation in the Bara and Melwat areas as part of their ongoing anti-narcotics campaign.
During the operation, law enforcement used batons, tractor sprayers, and other methods to destroy over 60 acres of poppy fields. The raid was conducted jointly by local police and relevant agencies.
DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal said: "Drugs are a menace, and under our zero-tolerance policy, Khyber police are taking strict action. With public cooperation, we are tightening the noose around drug traffickers, and this operation will continue until the crop is completely eradicated."
Recent Stories
At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse incident
Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj Haider
"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai
Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider
President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan
Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed
Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination
Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC
Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Senator Sidd ..
Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoration of 1994, genocide
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj Haider13 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider25 minutes ago
-
President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider20 minutes ago
-
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed21 minutes ago
-
Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Senator Siddiqui4 minutes ago
-
Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoration of 1994, genocide4 minutes ago
-
May-9 riots: ATC extends Omar Ayub’s interim bail till May 34 minutes ago
-
Sindh PAC for probing inordinate delay in completion of GMM Medical College Sukkur4 minutes ago
-
Mayor underscores need of master plan for Hyderabad11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Jinnah Hospital, reviews facilities11 minutes ago
-
NH&MP rounds up car snatcher from Jamshoro11 minutes ago