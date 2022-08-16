Over 60 kanals state land recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration retrieved over 60 kanals state land from illegal occupants at Musanna village,Kacha Pakka.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner,Kasur, Fayyaz A Mughal,Assistant Commissioner Kasur, Rizwanul Haq along with the joint teams of police and revenue department conducted raids in mauza Mussana and retrieved 60-kanal and 10-marla government land worth Rs 10.97 million.