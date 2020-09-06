Over 60% parents comfortable sending children to schools now: Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :With turnaround of coronavirus cases and reopening of businesses across the country, most of the parents feel now comfortable to send their children to schools, a survey revealed.

Conducted by IPSOS, the nationwide tracking research on COVID-19 in Pakistan, observed a drastic change in parents' comfort level while sending children back to school since June. The parents' opposition of sending children to schools has dropped from 80% in June to 37% now.

According to survey, four out of five Pakistanis had now been able to completely resume their business or employment activities.

It observed that the awareness level above coronavirus among the public was highest in April that has been stagnant since then and now seems to be settling at 86%.

Three out of four Pakistanis find local news channels to be most trustworthy source of information for COVID-19 updates, followed by the religious places.

However, Twitter maintains its minimal role during last many months.

The survey found out that with reopening of businesses and economy, there was slight increases in public concerns for themselves, family members and community. However, concerns are at EVER-lowest level on a country level, since pandemic start in February.

One out of three Pakistanis fear second wave of COVID-19, mainly because people are not following preventive measures.

It observed that Pakistanis seem to getting too relaxed on COVID-19 preventive SOPs.

Half of them feel comfortable in socializing with relatives and friends while others ready eating out and public traveling.

Interestingly, even after discovery of COVID-19 vaccine, majority of Pakistanis (63%) seemed not eager to get vaccinated and, if they do, they are willing to pay not more than Rs 300 for the vaccine price.