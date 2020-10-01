Over 60 restaurants, four marriage halls sealed for violation of SOPs

The city administration sealed as many as 61 restaurants and four marriage halls in different parts of the megalopolis over violation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The city administration sealed as many as 61 restaurants and four marriage halls in different parts of the megalopolis over violation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to a report issued by the Commissioner Office on Thursday, the officials inspected 177 restaurants and 50 marriage halls in districts including South, East, West, Central, Malir and Korangi.

As many as 29 restaurants, the highest number of restaurants were sealed in district Central while two marriage halls each in district Central and Korangi were sealed for violation of SOPs.

Besides, three marriage halls in district Central and 15 restaurants in district East were issued warnings.

It is pertinent to mention over here that the actions against violation of coronavirus SOPs have been intensified due to the growing numbers of virus cases. Meanwhile, micro-smart lockdown was also imposed in Manghopir area for 15 days.