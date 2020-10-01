UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60 Restaurants, Four Marriage Halls Sealed For Violation Of SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 01:55 PM

Over 60 restaurants, four marriage halls sealed for violation of SOPs

The city administration sealed as many as 61 restaurants and four marriage halls in different parts of the megalopolis over violation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The city administration sealed as many as 61 restaurants and four marriage halls in different parts of the megalopolis over violation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to a report issued by the Commissioner Office on Thursday, the officials inspected 177 restaurants and 50 marriage halls in districts including South, East, West, Central, Malir and Korangi.

As many as 29 restaurants, the highest number of restaurants were sealed in district Central while two marriage halls each in district Central and Korangi were sealed for violation of SOPs.

Besides, three marriage halls in district Central and 15 restaurants in district East were issued warnings.

It is pertinent to mention over here that the actions against violation of coronavirus SOPs have been intensified due to the growing numbers of virus cases. Meanwhile, micro-smart lockdown was also imposed in Manghopir area for 15 days.

Related Topics

Marriage Korangi Malir Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First Participant in Belarusian Trial of Russian C ..

22 seconds ago

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About ..

24 seconds ago

Turkey's foreign trade deficit increase by 168.2 p ..

25 seconds ago

Doctor succumbs to coronavirus infection

27 seconds ago

554 candidates submit their nomination papers for ..

3 minutes ago

BISE extends registration date for grade 9th stude ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.