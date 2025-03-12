Open Menu

Over 60 Thousands Kisan Cards, 1134 Green Tractors Distributed Among Farmers : Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Commissioner, Gujranwala/Gujarat , Syed Naveed Haider Sherazi on Wednesday said 61,000 Kisan cards and 1134 green tractors had been distributed among the farmers of Gujranwala and Gujarat divisions.

He presiding over a meeting to review condition of wheat crop and arrangements to cultivate rice in the two divisions.

The deputy commissioners, Divisional Heads of Agriculture departments, Scientists form Research Institute, Kasla Shah Kakoo and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Director Agriculture, Gujarat Division, Dr Irfan Ullah informed that 1918 solar tube wells had been provided to the farmers on subsidized rate.

Director Agriculture Gujranwala Division, Dr Shakeel Ahmed briefed the meeting that wheat had been cultivated on 1153 thousands acres in Gujranwala and 1251 acres in Gujarat division , adding the divisions would be able to achieved set target for wheat crop in this season.

