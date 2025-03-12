- Home
- Pakistan
- Over 60 thousands Kisan Cards, 1134 Green tractors distributed among farmers : Commissioner
Over 60 Thousands Kisan Cards, 1134 Green Tractors Distributed Among Farmers : Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM
NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Commissioner, Gujranwala/Gujarat , Syed Naveed Haider Sherazi on Wednesday said 61,000 Kisan cards and 1134 green tractors had been distributed among the farmers of Gujranwala and Gujarat divisions.
He presiding over a meeting to review condition of wheat crop and arrangements to cultivate rice in the two divisions.
The deputy commissioners, Divisional Heads of Agriculture departments, Scientists form Research Institute, Kasla Shah Kakoo and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
Director Agriculture, Gujarat Division, Dr Irfan Ullah informed that 1918 solar tube wells had been provided to the farmers on subsidized rate.
Director Agriculture Gujranwala Division, Dr Shakeel Ahmed briefed the meeting that wheat had been cultivated on 1153 thousands acres in Gujranwala and 1251 acres in Gujarat division , adding the divisions would be able to achieved set target for wheat crop in this season.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quality education, political stability imperative for exports led economic growth: Ahsan Iqbal2 minutes ago
-
GIMS Robotic Cath Lab achieves remarkable annual performance2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 69,047 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
PLICL BoDs delayed due to CEO appointment: Gul Asghar2 minutes ago
-
IIUI students, faculty visit National Assembly2 minutes ago
-
Over 60 thousands Kisan Cards, 1134 Green tractors distributed among farmers : Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews progress on development programme2 minutes ago
-
Sehri fever grips Rawalpindi as city comes alive before dawn12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre20 minutes ago
-
PTI shows ugly political face over Jaffar Express attack: DPM Dar22 minutes ago
-
DC visits New Vegetable,Fruit Market22 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab 17 suspects, seize illegal arms & drugs22 minutes ago