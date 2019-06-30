UrduPoint.com
Over 60 Women Get Interest-free Loans Under Ehsas Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 07:50 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::Over 60 poor women got interest-free loans to start their small business under Ehsas Programme here on Sunday.

The cheques were distributed at the office of the National Rural Support Programme.

The amount of cheques was from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 under the Prime Minister Ehsas Programme.

The women will start their business in different trades, including beauty parlour and tailoring.

The loan holders would return the amount in 12 instalments. The women who got loans belonged to Rojhan, Umarkot, Hajipur and Shikarpur.

