Over 600 Acres Public Property Retrieved

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :District administration retrieved over 600 acres of government land under direction of Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar.

AC Jameel Haider said in this regard that a fish farm was built in the land situated in Mauza Rakh Khanpur.

He said operation against occupation mafia would be continued until every inch of public land retrieved.

DC Ali Annan Qamar said in statement that district administration had so far taken back more than 1000 acres of public property from occupation mafia.

He said that all Assistant Commissioners working in the district were instructed to continue action against illegal occupiers regardless of pressure.

