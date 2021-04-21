Over 600 dead chickens recovered, two members gang busted: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration have recovered over 600 dead chickens being supplied to main markets of Peshawar and arrested a two members gang red handed.

Kashif Jan, Additional Assistant Commissioner conducted raids at Bacha Khan Chowk chicken market and recovered over 600 dead chicken that was being supplied to shops of shwarma, chicken burger and others across Peshawar.

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar in a statement said a two member gang was arrested.

The meet was taken into official custody and was disposed off accordingly. Action against the culprits would be taken under the law.