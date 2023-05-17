UrduPoint.com

Over 600 Patients Get Free Medical Treatment In Ratodero

Published May 17, 2023

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :District health department Larkana Wednesday organized a one-day medical camp in Mayolkot village of Taluka Ratodero.

Over 600 male, female, and children patients suffering from different diseases including Malaria, Diabetics', chest, eyes, skin, and Gyane problems were provided medical facilities including medicines and tests free of cost.

The commissioner Larkana division visited the camp to appreciate the efforts of the health department for holding medical camps in various localities especially backward areas of the district.

He said with the initiative poor and deserving people could get benefits from the healthcare facilities at their doorsteps.

The government, he said was striving for the provision of basic healthcare facilities to poor and deserving people living in backward areas.

Leghari said people instead of treating patients at home should bring them to nearby hospitals for proper and better medical treatment.

Apart from this, the commissioner said children were being given vaccines against 12 fatal diseases like polio.

Later, the commissioner distributed hygiene kits among the women and also met the polio teams to review their performance and appreciated them.

