Over 600 people died, half million houses completely destroyed due to rains: Sharjeel Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit and Focal Person Rain Emergency Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Wednesday that 601 people have died in rains and floods in Sindh while over 0.5 million houses were completely destroyed.

Addressing a press conference here at Shahbaz Hall, Sharjeel Memon said that there was an emergency situation across the country due to rains and floods and millions people have become homeless.

He said that 11,558 people have been injured in the flood in Sindh while a total of 1,687,659 houses have been affected.

As many as 941 talukas and 1104 union councils of the province have been affected in the most devastating rains and floods in the country's history, while 47072 cattles were perished, Sharjeel Memon said and informed that Sindh Government had so far established 2031 relief camps across the province for the flood victims.

The Information Minister said that at present Kotri barrage was currently flowing with the highest level of 640127 cusecs water, while the water level in Manchar Lake is at its highest peak of 123 RL.

He said that relief activities are going on throughout the province and till now 140620 tents and 923255 mosquito nets have been distributed among the victims.

Sharjeel also requested the Relief Organizations to keep in touch with the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) do that they could be provided full security during the distribution of relief items.

He said that rehabilitation work is being started where the water level is receding, adding that those who are safe should actively participate in helping their affected brothers.

He said that 30 union councils of Hyderabad Rural taluka are surrounded by water while dewatering work has been completed in some villages and people are being sent back there.

Memon said that dengue fever cases are increasing in urban areas after floods and rains, so people should take precautionary measures.

He said that the government was utilizing all its resources to rehabilitate the flood victims and will not leave the people alone in this time of need.

The provincial information minister said that these rains are the biggest disaster of the century, which has destroyed the agricultural sector throughout the province, while cotton and vegetables have been completely destroyed.

He said that the data of the losses has been shared with the Federal government and Rs 25000 per family is being given to the victims through BISP.