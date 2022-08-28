Over 600 Police officers to perform security duties for National T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police has completed the security arrangements for the National T20 cricket Cup as more than 600 officers would perform security duties to make the foolproof security for the tournament.

According to the details, under the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, security personnel would be deployed around and inside the stadium, 200 traffic police officers would perform traffic duties to maintain the flow of traffic during the matches.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said all the officers and personnel posted on security duty would be obliged to report at the duty point before the scheduled time.

The supervisory officers would check and brief the duty from time to time, the spectators would be given a walk-through gate, and entry into the stadium would be allowed after metal detector and physical checking.