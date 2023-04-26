Over 600 power pilferers nabbed in Apr

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 661 power pilferers in separate operations launched throughout south Punjab during the ongoing month of April, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 700,000 electricity units.

A fine of over Rs 20 million was imposed on the thieves while FIRs were registered against 37 of them over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.