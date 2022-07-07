UrduPoint.com

Over 600 Sanitary Workers To Perform Duties On Eid-ul-Azha In Sukkur

Published July 07, 2022

Over 600 sanitary workers to perform duties on Eid-ul-Azha in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 600 sanitary workers will perform duties on Eid-ul-Azha in Sukkur and its surrounding areas following the comprehensive plans formulated by the authorities concerned.

According to a plan the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) , in order to cleanliness for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offal of animals under which maximum available resources will be utilized to fulfill the task during the Eid holidays.

Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari, while presiding over a meeting to his office here on Thursday, said that a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha had been formulated under which 690 sanitary workers, sanitary inspectors, and supervisors would perform duty.

He said 16 vehicles would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from different areas of the Sukkur.

He said said that the Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of SMChave been cancelled while officials of the department concerned to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

He urged the people to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly.

He said after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed.

He informed that he himself will supervise the entire operation and a TMA Officers will also remain present in the cantonment office during Eid holidays.

He said after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned properly and sprayed.

Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh, XEN Suhail Memon, Abid Ali Ansari, ANE electrical, Fayyaz Memon and other concerned officials were also attended the meeting.

