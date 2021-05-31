Over 600 suspects involved in drug business arrested from Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Over 600 alleged accused involved in drug supply, peddling and drug business facilitators were arrested during last two weeks, claimed Karachi Police on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, Karachi Police had tightened its grip on the drug dealers in the megalopolis and arrested 615 accused involved in the business.

The police recovered 367kg hashish, 1kg heroin and 2kg Ice/Crystal from the possession of arrested suspects. Actions were being taken on indication of arrested accused to nab other of their accomplices.

Strict measures were being taken on technical and intelligence basis to eliminate the menace of drugs from the city. The crackdown on drug dealers and their facilitators would continue.