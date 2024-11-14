Open Menu

Over 600 Suspects Nabbed In PS Noon's Anti-crime Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Over 600 suspects nabbed in PS Noon's anti-crime drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police's Noon Police Station teams have carried out an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital over the past 10 months to maintain peace and security,

A police spokesman told APP on Thursday that during this period, the Noon police teams arrested a total of 626 accused involved in various criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs 23.5 million from their possession.

He said as part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" movement in the federal capital, Noon police teams arrested 54 drug dealers and seized 22-kilogram hashish, 06 kilogram of heroin, 345 gram of ice and 306 liters of liquor from their possession.

Additionally, Noon police teams also conducted extensive operations against those possessing illegal arms and arrested 99 accused and recovered 13 rifles, 81 pistols and 696 rounds of ammunition from their possession. Moreover, 47 cars and bikes were also recovered from vehicle lifters.

DIG Ali Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital. DIG also added that those involved in the heinous crimes of drug and alcohol trafficking would be brought to justice.

Citizens are urged to report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations or the emergency helpline "Pukar-15.

