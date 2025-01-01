Over 600 women, children find residence at Shelter Home in 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department's Shelter Home in Multan provided residence to 503 women and 145 children from January to December 2024.

The shelter home, renowned for its holistic support, offers food, accommodation, medical care, legal counseling, and psychological assistance to its residents.

Komal Ijaz, in charge of the shelter home, told APP that women at the facility receive religious education alongside vocational training such as stitching and embroidery to help them achieve financial independence. "The number of women residing here fluctuates, but we strive to provide them with all necessary facilities," she added.

In the past five years, the shelter home accommodated 2,006 women and 702 children, most of whom were married or had left their homes for various reasons. The shelter also ensures recreational opportunities, including tv access and gym sessions.

Additionally, awareness programs on women's legal rights are regularly organized to empower the residents. Komal said that every possible measure was taken to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of women, enabling them to reintegrate into society with dignity.

This initiative continues to serve as a beacon of hope for vulnerable women and children, helping them rebuild their lives with confidence, she added.