UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 6,000 Citizens Facilitated Through CFCs: ICT Admin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Over 6,000 citizens facilitated through CFCs: ICT admin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has facilitated over 6,000 people through three 'Citizens Facilitation Centers' (CFCs) during the last month, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said all the CFCs had issued around 3,896 land fard, 984 domiciles, 546 international driving permits, 252 marriage certificates and 23 birth / death / burial Certificates in March.

He added that 328 arms' licenses were renewed while 46 firms were registered during the same period.

To a query, he said its facilitation centers were fully operation at various areas including G-11/4 sector of Islamabad, Tarlai and Bhara Kahu.

The official said all the three facilitation centers had completely revamped and more services were added to serve the masses in an efficient manner.

He said at least 14 services were being provided at the centers that included issuance of domicile certificate, International driving permit, marriage / divorce certificates, no objection certificate for events, land fard, birth / death / burial certificate, renewal of arms license and others.

The official said that earlier, the services were limited to only three.

As regard to revamping of the centers, he said online appointment system was launched for all the services, whereas self-service desks had also been set up.

Other initiatives included uploading of past record of various services on the system, establishment of dedicated counters for elders, disabled persons and women, a helpline (051-9108194) and a SMS service for updating applicants about status of their applications, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Marriage Divorce Same March Women SMS All

Recent Stories

Indian troops arrest seven youth in IIOJK

2 minutes ago

UK Coroner in Amesbury Poisoning Case to Study Pos ..

2 minutes ago

India teams are temporarily leading Pakistan and B ..

26 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Russia to Create Own Space Station After 2025 - Ac ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Always Responds to Threats But Never Poses ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.