Over 6,000 Cops To Be Deployed For Muharram Ul Haram
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, Police have finalized security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.
Over 6,000 police cops will be deployed to ensure the safety of 447 processions and 1,925 Majlis.
Special forces will be assigned to 59 sensitive processions and 274 sensitive areas. Additionally, more than 1,000 volunteers, along with officers from the District Police, Ladies Police, Elite Force, Traffic Police, and Dolphin Force, will be on duty.
Volunteers have received special training, and officers from the Punjab Highway Patrol and Punjab Constabulary will also be part of the security plan.
Beforehand briefings are conducted, and processions are monitored by using control rooms and CCTV cameras.
Lady police officers and expert snipers will be positioned on rooftops to ensure security.
The display of weapons and the use of loudspeakers will be prohibited and the code of conduct and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Muharram are being strictly enforced. Everyone entering the processions and gatherings will undergo a thorough body search.
Over 930 traffic police officers will be deployed to maintain traffic flow.
Social media is being monitored for any religious or communal hate speech. The Rawalpindi Police, in collaboration with religious leaders, the District Peace Committee, and the Anjuman Tajran, are committed to ensuring foolproof security, peace, and unity during Muharram.
