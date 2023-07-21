City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Friday said that over 6000 cops to ensure foolproof security during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Friday said that over 6000 cops to ensure foolproof security during Muharram.

In a press conference held at Police Lines Headquarters, the CPO and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema briefed the media about Muharram security arrangements.

The CPO said that foolproof security arrangements had been finalized by Rawalpindi Police and over 6000 police personnel were performing security duties while more than 1000 officers and personnel of traffic police were also deployed to ensure traffic arrangements.

He informed that the best possible security arrangements had been finalized for 447 processions and 1925 majalis of Muharram.

Special security arrangements had also been made for 40 sensitive processions of the district, he said.

The officers of district police, ladies police, Elite Force, Traffic police and Dolphin Force would perform their duties while over 5000 volunteers would also be on security duty during Muharram.

The CPO informed that SSPs and Divisional SPs while reviewing routes of the processions were ensuring foolproof security arrangements. Special briefing sessions were also being organized for police personnel.

Before the start of the holy month, 'Aman Carvan' of police and leading scholars met with local scholars and administration in Taxila, Murree, Kahuta, Gujar Khan and Rawalpindi to ensure law and order during Muharram, he added.

Ban on display of weapons and use of loudspeakers would be implemented strictly, he said.

Rawalpindi police control room was monitoring 24/7 and special snipers would be deployed on the rooftop at the route of the processions, he said adding, no one would be allowed to join the processions and Majalis without body search.

All streets and link roads on the route of the Muharram procession would be sealed.

Special arrangements had also been made to monitor social media and strict action would be taken against those who post and spread religious and communal hatred.

He further said, Rawalpindi Police were utilizing all available resources to ensure foolproof security during Muharram.

The DC said that the best possible arrangements were being made to ensure law and order and unity during Muharram with the help and cooperation of Ulemas, District Peace Committee and Anjuman-e-Tajran.

He informed that entry of 36 scholars had been banned in Rawalpindi district while speech of 26 others had also been banned and 51 persons were included in the 4th schedule.