Over 6,000 Markhors Thriving In KP As Govt Celebrates World Markhor Day
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) On the occasion of World Markhor Day, Pir Maswar Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Wildlife, on Saturday, emphasized the significance of raising public awareness about the importance of the Markhor, the threats it faces, its role in the ecosystem, and the urgent need for its conservation.
In his official message, Pir Maswar Khan stated that the provincial government is fully committed to the preservation of this iconic wild goat species and has undertaken comprehensive measures to ensure its protection.
He acknowledged the crucial role played not only by the government but also by local communities in areas such as Chitral and Kohistan in safeguarding the Markhor population.
He proudly announced that due to the provincial government’s continuous efforts, the population of Markhors in KP has now exceeded 6,000.
He highlighted the success of the Markhor Trophy Hunting Program, which serves dual purposes: maintaining a sustainable population of Markhor in line with ecological requirements, and supporting local development.
He explained that 80 percent of the revenue generated through the program is allocated to Village Conservation Committees (VCCs), which utilize the funds for community welfare and development initiatives.
According to Pir Maswar Khan, Rs 170 million were distributed among the VCCs in Chitral and Kohistan from the trophy hunting income for the fiscal year 2024–25.
He concluded by reaffirming the government’s dedication to wildlife preservation adding that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure the long-term survival of the Markhor, Pakistan’s national animal.
