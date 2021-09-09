Over 6,000 people facilitated at Khidmat Markaz

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that over 6,000 were facilitated at Police Khidmat Markaz in different areas of the district.

According to a spokesman, people were facilitated at Police Khidmat Markaz in Bahawalpur city, Ahmedpur East, Hasilpur and other areas in connection with submitting application for registration of FIR, Medical Certificate, Character Certificate, FIR Copy, Rent Registration, Renewal of Learner Permit, Renewal of Regular License, Submitting Application for Missing documents, International Driving licences, Duplicate Driving License, Verification of Vehicles, Police General Verification and Registration of Crime Report.

The spokesman further said that Police Khidmat Centers have also been established at hospitals to provide services to people.