UrduPoint.com

Over 6,000 People Facilitated At Khidmat Markaz

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

Over 6,000 people facilitated at Khidmat Markaz

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that over 6,000 were facilitated at Police Khidmat Markaz in different areas of the district.

According to a spokesman, people were facilitated at Police Khidmat Markaz in Bahawalpur city, Ahmedpur East, Hasilpur and other areas in connection with submitting application for registration of FIR, Medical Certificate, Character Certificate, FIR Copy, Rent Registration, Renewal of Learner Permit, Renewal of Regular License, Submitting Application for Missing documents, International Driving licences, Duplicate Driving License, Verification of Vehicles, Police General Verification and Registration of Crime Report.

The spokesman further said that Police Khidmat Centers have also been established at hospitals to provide services to people.

Related Topics

Police Rent Vehicles Bahawalpur Hasilpur FIR

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan participated in a multilateral minist ..

Turkmenistan participated in a multilateral ministerial meeting on Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 PCB signs three-year agreement with CricHQ and Cri ..

PCB signs three-year agreement with CricHQ and CricViz

27 minutes ago
 OPPO Announces the AI Portrait Expert - Reno6 Seri ..

OPPO Announces the AI Portrait Expert - Reno6 Series, delivering a Superior Port ..

29 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 visitors to get special passport as souv ..

Expo 2020 visitors to get special passport as souvenir

31 minutes ago
 The meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the ..

The meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the countries-neighbors of Afghan ..

41 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 222.51 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 222.51 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.