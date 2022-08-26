UrduPoint.com

Over 6,000 Rescued By Rescue 1122 From Flood-hit Rajanpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022

Over 6,000 rescued by Rescue 1122 from flood-hit Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 has so far rescued 6,250 individuals including women and children from flood-hit areas of district Rajanpur while another 6,210 persons including those stranded in flooded areas were assisted in different ways to meet their needs.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Dr Muhammad Aslam told APP on Friday that water rescue teams from across Punjab including from Lahore, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan were assisting Rajanpur rescuers in rescuing people day and night at different rescue points set up at Qutub Pul Fazalpur, Miran Pur, Miran Pur Shumali, Bambli, Basti Nizam Abad, Haji Pur, Dajal, Basti Lakha, Murghai tower, Mauza Kaan Wala, Basti Joiya, Mauza Kin, model village Rojhan, and Danda Kot Rojhan.

Exactly 6,250 individuals have so far been rescued while another 6,210 persons were provided transportation facility besides transportation of medicines and food to those stranded in flood-affected areas, he added.

Dr Aslam said that rescuers would continue to operate with their boats till the time they are needed in flood-stricken areas.

