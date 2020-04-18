Over 6,000 stranded Pakistanis to be repatriated this week: Dr Moeed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Saturday said the government was increasing the number of overseas Pakistanis stranded abroad to 6,000 per week for repatriation after proper data analysis of the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country

Addressing the Prime Minister's live briefing on the prevailing situation of the pandemic, he apprised on the situation of repatriation of overseas Pakistanis awaiting to return to the country.

He was also flanked by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.

Dr Moeed said: "Around 2,000 overseas Pakistanis have been brought back in the past week whereas a three-fold increase has been made in this number. Therefore, by this week around 6,000 Pakistanis per week will be brought back and by the next week it will be scaled up to 7,000 international passengers per week." He added that the repatriation of overseas Pakistanis was increased gradually as testing and quarantine facilities were being increased to ensure safe inflow of international passengers.

Dr Moeed also mentioned that transparent and complete information regarding the inflow of overseas Pakistanis in the country was being uploaded which would be available at covid.gov.pk.

He mentioned that after complete data analysis of 2,000 overseas Pakistanis brought back initially noted only 40 positive cases of coronavirus. "In the beginning, there has been some cases coronavirus transmission from international passengers which has declined due to strict measures taken in the foreign countries to control the pandemic." He informed that an agreement was inked with the Afghan government to bring back Pakistanis stuck in their territories. "A uniform quarantine policy has been formed for both land and air passengers. Every overseas Pakistani will have to stay for two days in the quarantine and the test will be made consequently." The SAPM said the policy would be equally implemented at Torkham, Chaman and Wagha Borders.

Around 500 Pakistanis, he said would enter the country from Torkham and 300 nationals from Chaman today.

"The government is also going to allow limited commercial flights this week to repatriate overseas Pakistanis," he added.