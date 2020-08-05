Over 6,000 tonnes garbage removed from Karachi Nullahs:NDMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Over 6,000 tonnes of garbage has been lifted from different nullahs of Karachi as desilting and dredging operation continues in metropolitan city, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesman said Wednesday.

In a statement, he said Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has cleared 25 choked points of three main nullahs from out of a total of 40 such points.

FWO has so far cleared up to 40 percent troubled spots of Gujjar Nullah, 45 percent of Korangi and 51 percent of choked points of Moach Goth nullah.

In total three Nullahs have been choked at 40 points, making smooth flow of water impossible.

There are 552 big and small storm water drains in Karachi including 38 main ones and cleaning of 22 nullahs had already been started on emergency basis.

Some 24 excavators, two loaders, 90 dumpers and 224 labours are engaged in the cleansing operation.

Fourteen teams of the FWO are working round the clock at the choke points of the Gujjar, Korangi and Mawach Goth storm water drains.

On Monday alone the FWO had lifted 4,364 tonnes of garbage.

Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal is in constant touch with FWO and others.