ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :In a quick response to the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force, over 6,000 women have showed their interest to join the civil administrations and armed forces's relief efforts in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 280,099 above-18 people had been signed up for the 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' during the last 48 hours, out of which 6,567 were women, an official in the Prime Minister's Office told APP on Thursday.

Giving province-wise break up, he said most of the applicants were from Punjab as 202,673 people come expressed their keenness to contribute the government's efforts against the COVID-19.

Sindh followed Punjab as there were 36,746 citizens who registered themselves at the Pakistan Citizen Portal for joining the force.

Similarly, more than 39,000 people from other areas including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also took interest in becoming part of the 'Corona Relief Tiger Force', he added.

The numbers can be changed due to the evolving situation as the registration process will be continued till April, 10.