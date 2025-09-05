Over 60,000 Cops Deployed For Eid Milad Security
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) As many as 60,000 police personnel have been deployed across Punjab to ensure the security of 2,498 processions and 1,398 gatherings being held in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Lahore will host 216 processions and 112 gatherings, with over 8,000 officers, personnel, and volunteers deployed for their security.
The spokesperson added that all conventional and modern policing tools will be utilised, with support from the Traffic Police, Elite Force, Special Branch, and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).
Sensitive areas will be monitored using Safe City cameras, he said.
Inspector General of Police Punjab directed that strict SOP-based security measures be enforced for all Category A, B, and C events. He also stressed the importance of coordinating with peace committees, religious scholars, and community leaders to ensure harmony. All regional police officer, city police officers and district police officers have been instructed to personally supervise the security arrangements, while dedicated control rooms will remain operational 24/7 for real-time monitoring, said the IG.
