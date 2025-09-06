Open Menu

Over 60,000 Evacuated In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Over 60,000 evacuated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Over 60,000 people and 40,000 livestock have been evacuated from flood-affected areas to safe areas in four tehsils of Bahawalpur district,here on Saturday.

According to official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue 1122,Provincial Disaster Management Authority(PDMA) and the district management said that rescue and relief operation was underway in flood-affected areas of four tehsils of Bahawalpur district including Khairpur Tamewali,Hasilpur,Bahawalpur (Sadar) and Ahmadpur East.

They said that over 60,000 people and 40,000 livestock had been evacuated from their areas after flash flood entered their villages in Chakri Siyal,Bhindi Mian,Mauza Ghazi,Mauza Ganga,Mauza Riasti Luddan, Mauza Baqirpur, Lala Dera, Miani, Dera Bakha, Lal Suhanra, Kachi Siyal, Uch, Fatowali, Khanowali and others.

The official sources in the district management said that around 127 relief camps had been established at government schools and other government buildings where hundreds of flood-affectees had been living.

“Meal and other facilities are being provided to the flood affectees from the Punjab government,” they said.

