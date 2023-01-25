UrduPoint.com

Over 60,000 Flowers Of Different Colours To Be Displayed In 3-day Marigold Festival

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman on Wednesday said that over 60,000 flowers of different colours will be displayed during a three-day Marigold Festival scheduled to begin on January 27 at Frere Hall here.

The Administrator said this while reviewing the arrangements for the 3rd Marigold Festival at Frere Hall here.

The Administrator Karachi said that Marigold Festival has now become a tradition of Karachi and citizens take keen interest in the display of winter flowers.

He said that Marihgold has religious devotion in neighboring countries and these flowers are rare in Pakistan. He said that flowers are a beautiful gift of the Almighty and we should take care of flowers and trees.

He said that seeing flowers gives a feeling of hope and flowers, plants and trees play a central role in making the atmosphere of the city pleasant.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that Pakistan is facing climate change and is in the grip of it due to which all the weathers in Karachi have intensified.

He requested the citizens to come to this festival with their families and see the colorful flowers.

The Administrator Karachi directed the Director General Parks to take steps to make this festival a success and display all the flower plants from KMC nurseries.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman also congratulated the workers working there and said that their continuous hard work is paying off.

"Like previous years, thousands of citizens are expected to participate in the festival this year.

The Marigold Festival will be held from January 27 to 29 and entry to the exhibition will be free," he added.

On the occasion, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other relevant officers were also present.

