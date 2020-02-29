Over 60,000 hajj applications received

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ):Over 60,053 applications received under Government Hajj Scheme on fourth day of receiving hajj applications.

According to spokesman of the ministry, the designated banks had received 60,053 Hajj applications under the Government Hajj Scheme till Saturday.

The government scheme applications will be received till March 6.

The banks have already been directed to receive hajj applications on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the sacred religious ceremony.

The applicants must get receipt and bank stamp from the banks.

