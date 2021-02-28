Over 600,000 migratory birds flocked to Sindh this year: survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :More than 600,000 migratory birds visited Sindh this year (2020-21), according to a survey carried out by the provincial wildlife department.

Every year, the department carries out a survey of migratory birds, particularly waterfowls, visiting the province's wetlands like Nariri Lagoon, Charwo, Phoosna, Runn of Kutch, Manchhar Lake, Lungh Lake, Sukkur Barrage, Mehrano, Kursh, Acch, Keenjhar, Haleji, Hub Dam, Hawksbay, Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi Creek, and coastal wetlands of Thatta, Sujawal and Karachi, a private news channel reported.

"Historically survey methodology is to reach the target wetlands, fill out information sheet by number counting, round block & transect methods," the department said.