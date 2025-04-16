Over 6,00,000 Voters To Elect Their Representative In NA-213 By Polls Tomorrow
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-213 Umerkot will be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025 where 608957 registered voters will exercise their right of franchise. Polling will be held from 9 am to 5 pm without any break.
Out of total of 608,957 voters, 321686 male and 287,311 female voters are registered in the constituency.
According to the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner, a total of 498 polling stations were established for the polls, including 98 male, 98 female and 302 combined polling stations, out of which 91 have been declared highly sensitive, 269 sensitive and 169 normal. The process of delivery of election materials has been completed from the camp office of the Returning Officer by Wednesday evening. Total 18 candidates are in the fray, including Saba Talpur of the People's Party, independent candidate Lal Malhi and Umar Jan Sarhandi of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.
The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ijaz Anwar Chohan has issued strict instructions to the District Returning Officer, Returning Officers and other relevant institutions including law enforcement agencies, saying that the free, fair and peaceful conduct of the by-election should be ensured at all costs. He instructed the police to remain alert and said that the Election Commission is committed to conduct impartial and fair elections, and no irregularity, violation or mismanagement will be tolerated.
The National Assembly's seat had fallen vacant due to the death of Pakistan Peoples Party Member of National Assembly Nawab Yousuf Talpur.
