Open Menu

Over 6,00,000 Voters To Elect Their Representative In NA-213 By Polls Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Over 6,00,000 voters to elect their representative in NA-213 by polls tomorrow

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-213 Umerkot will be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025 where 608957 registered voters will exercise their right of franchise. Polling will be held from 9 am to 5 pm without any break.

Out of total of 608,957 voters, 321686 male and 287,311 female voters are registered in the constituency.

According to the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner, a total of 498 polling stations were established for the polls, including 98 male, 98 female and 302 combined polling stations, out of which 91 have been declared highly sensitive, 269 sensitive and 169 normal. The process of delivery of election materials has been completed from the camp office of the Returning Officer by Wednesday evening. Total 18 candidates are in the fray, including Saba Talpur of the People's Party, independent candidate Lal Malhi and Umar Jan Sarhandi of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ijaz Anwar Chohan has issued strict instructions to the District Returning Officer, Returning Officers and other relevant institutions including law enforcement agencies, saying that the free, fair and peaceful conduct of the by-election should be ensured at all costs. He instructed the police to remain alert and said that the Election Commission is committed to conduct impartial and fair elections, and no irregularity, violation or mismanagement will be tolerated.

The National Assembly's seat had fallen vacant due to the death of Pakistan Peoples Party Member of National Assembly Nawab Yousuf Talpur.

Recent Stories

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: ..

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD

10 minutes ago
 DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London r ..

DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow

10 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

10 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms ..

Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support

25 minutes ago
 SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projec ..

SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 ..

Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion

40 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellenc ..

Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships

40 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Ju ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..

55 minutes ago
 Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition ..

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China

2 hours ago
 TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against ..

TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era

2 hours ago
 GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social securit ..

GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman

2 hours ago
 China always supports Pakistan during every critic ..

China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan