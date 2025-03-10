Over 60,700 receive Ramzan Nigehban package in DG Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The district administration of Dera Ghazi Khan distributed 60,720 cheques/pay orders under the Ramazan Nigehban Package to deserving families.

So far, the administration has received 73,240 orders, while a total of 75,196 families will benefit from the financial aid program.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid emphasized the swift distribution of cheques to all eligible beneficiaries. He directed officials to ensure transparency and prevent any illegal deductions or financial irregularities. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in corruption.