Open Menu

Over 60,700 Receive Ramzan Nigehban Package In DG Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Over 60,700 receive Ramzan Nigehban package in DG Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The district administration of Dera Ghazi Khan distributed 60,720 cheques/pay orders under the Ramazan Nigehban Package to deserving families.

So far, the administration has received 73,240 orders, while a total of 75,196 families will benefit from the financial aid program.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid emphasized the swift distribution of cheques to all eligible beneficiaries. He directed officials to ensure transparency and prevent any illegal deductions or financial irregularities. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in corruption.

Recent Stories

Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare ..

Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama

6 minutes ago
 Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new ..

Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader

12 minutes ago
 Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive ..

Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation

51 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initi ..

UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka

51 minutes ago
 SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulat ..

SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation

1 hour ago
 Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 ..

Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

2 hours ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

2 hours ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

2 hours ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

2 hours ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan