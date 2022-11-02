Over 608,363 metric tons wheat in stocks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The food department had ample stock of wheat at the storage centers in all the four districts of Faisalabad division.

Deputy Director Taimoor Ali said here on Wednesday that a total 608,363.801 metric tons of wheat was stored at 44 centers in the districts Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

He said that the food department was supplying wheat to registered flour mills and Chakkis according to their fixed quota.

He said that there was no shortage of wheat flour in the district.

According to district wise breakup, he said that 105,068.207 metric tons wheat was stored at 16 centers in district Faisalabad, 77,805.954 Matric tones in Toba Tek Singh, 58,410.207 in district Jhang and 367,079.190 in Chiniot.

He said that proper fumigation and spray was made at the stocks to save the commodity from insect attack.