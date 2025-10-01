Open Menu

Over 60,846 Citizens Register As Civil Defence Volunteers In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 08:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has enlisted over 60,846 citizens as Civil Defence volunteers including 37,532 men and 23,314 women across the province. These volunteers will support public awareness campaigns and assist in field operations aimed at reducing air pollution

According to a spokesperson for the department, a special meeting was convened at the Home Department, jointly organised by the Punjab Charities Commission, Civil Defence, and the Environment Department. Representatives from various environmental organizations participated in the session, which focused on developing a coordinated action plan to address smog and environmental concerns.

The spokesperson stated that citizens from various walks of life, including both men and women, are actively participating in the initiative.

Among the districts, Gujranwala has recorded the highest number of registrations, followed by Jhelum and Faisalabad.

The spokesperson added that Civil Defence volunteers are trained to respond during emergencies and assist affected communities. He emphasised the commitment of the Pakistani nation in times of crisis, highlighting the youth’s enthusiasm in joining this national effort.

Volunteers will be awarded certificates of appreciation for their services. The registration portal — vcd.home.gop.pk — remains open for citizens willing to volunteer. Following registration, Civil Defence offices in respective districts are contacting volunteers for deployment and further coordination.

