Over 61 bln released for NHA projects under PSDP so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The government has released over Rs 61.714 billion for under-construction projects of National Highway Authority (NHA) under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the current fiscal year out of the total allocation of Rs154966.835 million till January 17.

An official source on Friday told APP, that for construction of Hakla-D I Khan Motorway, the total allocation of Rs 11500 million was made which has already been released. For four-lane bridge across Indus River linking Layyah with Taunsa including 2-lane approach road and river training works having 24 km length, a total amout of Rs 1000 million had been allocated which has been released, he informed.

He further said for construction of 18.3 km six-lane highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road including over Ravi River (Lahore Eastern Bypass) a total of Rs 1090.589 have been earmarked which have already issues.

The official said for land acquisition, affected Properties Compensation and Relocation of Utilities for Construction of 6-Lane Highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road (18.3 KM) including bridge over Ravi River (Lahore Eastern Bypass) Rs 1250 million had been allocated which have been released.

He said out of Rs 1500 million set aside for land acquisition, affected properties compensation and relocation of utilities for construction of Burhan/Hakla to D.

I. Khan Motorway Rs 750 million have been issued so far.

He said Rs 1931.980 million have been earmarked for construction of 29.1 km Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35) out of which Rs 1150 million have been issued whereas out of Rs 5000 million allocated for construction of Faisalabad-Khanewal section of M-4, Rs 500 million have been released. Out of Rs 4000 million allocated for Sarai Gambila-Kohat section of Indus Highway, Rs 3000 million have been issued.

For dualization and Improvement of Pindigheb- Kohat Road Rs 2000 million have been earmarked out of which Rs 1100 million have been issued so far, he said adding that for improvement and widening of additional two-lanes on either side of Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan Road N-5, Rs1000 million had been allocated which has already been released.

The official said for improvement, up-gradation and widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1,167 km) allocated amount of Rs 3500 million has been issued, he said adding that for Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 section) of Karachi - Lahore Motorway, Rs 4500 million had been allocated which had been issued. He said that for Zhob -Kuchlak Road under CPEC, Rs 6000 million had been allocated out of which Rs3000 have been released.

