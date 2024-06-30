Over 6.1 kg drugs recovered, 07 apprehended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Police have arrested seven drug dealers and recovered more than 6.1 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Civil Lines Police held Arslan and recovered 1.4 kg from his possession and 1.3 kg drugs was recovered from Danish.

Similalry, Bani police recovered apprehended Muhammad Gul and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his possession.

While, New Town police recovered 850 gram of charas from Umar.

Following operation, Race course police recovered 600 grams of charas from Kamran.

R.A Bazar police recovered 525 gram of charas from Umar.

Additionally, Rata Amaral police recovered 120 gram of charas from Munir.

Police have registered separate cases and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that the arrested accused will be prosecuted with solid evidence and will be punished, strict action will be continued against the drug dealers to eradicate the narcotic menace.