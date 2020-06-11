Over 61 pc vents available for COVID-19 patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) apprised on Thursday that over 61 percent ventilators allocated for COVID -19 were still vacant and available at across country hospitals.

NCOC was apprised that not a single patients was on the ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Some 1,584 non COVID ventilators were available across the country to meet any emergency.

Of the total 1,400 ventilators reserved for COVID-19, only 368 ventilators have been occupied till date.

NCOC told that 780,825 tests had been conducted.

Some 5,838 patients have been admitted in 779 hospitals with COVID-19.

The highest 26,573 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in country in last 24 hours.

Furthermore 25 portable ventilators had been despatched to Karachi by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) during last 48 hours.

A total of 25,730 beds have been allocated across the country to meet the requirements of COVID-19 patients. While 5,433 oxygenated beds have been earmarked for COVID-19 patients only.

Some 1,000 additional oxygenated beds would be available by end June .

Forum was apprised that some 250 additional ventilators have been received by provinces, AJK, GB & ICT.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), no patient was currently on ventilator. Some 379 beds,68 oxygenated beds, 43 ventilators have been allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 2,148 beds, 262 oxygenated beds and 36 ventilators have been reserved for corona patients in Balochistan.

A total of 151 beds, 43 beds with oxygen and 28 ventilators have been reserved in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Islamabad, 524 beds, 262 oxygenated beds and 90 ventilators were reserved for COVID-19 patients.

Some 5,110 beds, 628 oxygenated beds and 313 ventilators have been allocated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to combat the virus.

In Punjab, 9,276 beds, 3,500 oxygenated beds and 387 ventilators have been allocated.

207 patients were on ventilators in the province.

As many as 8,142 beds, 670 beds with oxygen and 334 ventilators have been allocated.

Of the total non COVID ventilators available for emergency use 602 were available in Karachi, 21 in Hyderabad, 139 in Rawalpindi, 113 in Multan, 366 in Lahore, 56 in Faisalabad, 71 in Peshawar, 12 in Abbotabad, 138 in Islamabad, 21 in Gilgit-Baltistan,and 35 in Quetta.

Right now 78,789 total active cases in Pakistan. 5,834 cases were reported on June 10.

A total of 119,536 cases have been detected so far including 488 in AJK, 7,335 in Balochistan, 1,018 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 6,236 in ICT, KP 15,206 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 45,463 in Punjab, 43,790 in Sindh. Some 38,391 patients have recovered.

As many as 2,356 deaths have so far been reported including 101 deaths on June 10.

738 deaths were reported in Sindh, 841 in Punjab, 619 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 62 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT),73 in Balochistan,14 in GB and 9 deaths have been reported in AJK owing to COVID-19.