UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 61,000 Stranded Pakistanis Repatriated From 50 Countries: OP&HRD

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:48 PM

Over 61,000 stranded Pakistanis repatriated from 50 countries: OP&HRD

The government has so far repatriated more than 61,000 stranded Pakistanis from 50 countries, with thousands still stuck at the foreign shores, looking for their return amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):The government has so far repatriated more than 61,000 stranded Pakistanis from 50 countries, with thousands still stuck at the foreign shores, looking for their return amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nevertheless, the evacuation of such a large number of stranded nationals is a feather in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's cap, which took lead in launching the world's largest repatriation operation soon after the imposition of travel restrictions worldwide to curb the coronavirus spread.

As of June 8, at least 61,165 Pakistanis were brought to the country via air and land routes, said a document shared by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) on Wednesday.

Out of total, 56,836 were brought to the country through special flights, whereas repatriation of 4,329 Pakistanis was done via land borders of India, Afghanistan and Iran.

The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries remained a main focus for the government where a whooping number of expats were still stuck due to limited number of flights operated by Pakistan.

Some 23,889 were evacuated from the United Arab Emirates, followed by Saudi Arabia from where some 7,428 citizens brought back to the country.

Similarly, 4,156 were repatriated form Qatar, 4,301 form the United Kingdom, 2,987 from Afghanistan (via land route), 2,956 Oman, 1,159 Malaysia, 1,349 the United States of America, 924 Iran (via land route) and 418 from India (via land route).

Multiple countries such as Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Canada, China, Congo, Egypt, Germany, Iraq, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Maldives, Norway ,South Africa, Somalia Sri Lanka, Sudan Turkey, Thailand, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan were also among others from where a number of stranded nationals were airlifted by the government.

The repatriated nationals also included Tablighis (2,018), Prisoners/ Detainees (1,712) and Zaireen (1,326).

The repatriation process would last till the return of all stranded citizens, an official of the OP&HRD ministry told APP, pointing out the gradual increase in repatriation flights.

He said the government would airlift over 10,500 stranded Pakistanis from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week (June 7 to June 15) by operating 46 special flights under the world's largest repatriation operation.

More than 20 flights would be operated for bringing over 5,000 stranded nationals to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, he added.

He pointed out that repatriation operation of the expats would continue in phases."Laid off Pakistani workers, students and people with expired visas are given top priority during the repatriation process," the official added.

He said around 2,500 stranded citizens would be evacuated from Qatar via 10 special flights, to be operated between June 7 to June 15.

To a query he said, all the passengers were being tested at the country's airports.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Somalia Afghanistan World Thailand Australia Iran Sri Lanka Turkey China Canada Egypt Iraq Norway UAE Kuwait Expats Oman Qatar Germany Lead Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Indonesia Bahrain United Kingdom Tajikistan Japan South Africa United States Saudi Arabia Sudan Congo Maldives United Arab Emirates Malaysia June All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Filling stations’ owners create fuel shortage in ..

16 minutes ago

AJK President condemns unprovoked Indian firing ac ..

28 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says COVID-19 Epidemic Declines, Deat ..

21 minutes ago

PM Khan exposing mafia gangs: Mian Zahid Hussain

37 minutes ago

Virus crisis forces Spain's Inditex into the red

21 minutes ago

EU told China it won't launch 'cold war'

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.