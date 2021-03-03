UrduPoint.com
Over 619,601 Homeless Provided Services In Various Panagahs Since Inception Of Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Some 619,601 unprivileged persons including passengers and homeless have so far benefited in last six months from various Panagahs (shelter homes) set up in various cities of the country to serve the marooned persons, said official sources.

According to latest data released by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), as many as 67,206 persons were provided accommodation, 552,395 meals in various Panah Gahs (Shelter homes) from September 1, 2020 to date.

In February, 2021 some 11,834 marooned persons were provided shelter , some 10,893 served meal and 941 provided accommodation facility during the entire month.

In shelter homes located at Islamabad Capital Territory areas (ICT), total beneficiaries were 558,978, meal was provided to 493,097 and shelter to 65,881 persons.

In Sindh, total beneficiaries were 37,907, meal was provided to 36,648 and shelter to 1,259 persons.

In Balochistan, total beneficiaries were 22,650 , shelter to 66 provided accommodation facility.

