Over 6.1m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Over 6.1m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 6.1 million (6,102,355) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Over 6.1 million (6,102,355) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday that 3,800,603 citizens were injected the first dose while 2,231,820 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 38,494 health workers were also given first dose while 31,438 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 246,700 first doses and 164,466 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.

