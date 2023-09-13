Over 63 vehicles challaned for wrong parking

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has fined over 63 vehicles and motorcycles for wrong parking and double parking.

According to CTP spokesman on Wednesday, special squads were formed to take strict action against wrong parking, following CTO directions to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

He said encroachments and wrong parking cause traffic jams and create problems for road users, adding senior traffic officer was tasked to inspect Raja Bazaar to remove encroachments on right of way.

The education wing, he said was also mobilized regarding the awareness campaign against encroachment and wrong parking.

