Over 63,529 Drug-dealers Arrested This Year In Punjab
Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) During the current year, 109,000 raids were conducted on drug-dealers' hideouts, leading to the arrest of 63,529 accused and registration of 56,059 cases.
According to a spokesman, the police seized 494,731 kilograms of charas, 6,912 kilograms of heroin, 1,689 kilograms of opium, 455 kilograms of ice, and over 1.1 million liters of alcohol.
Furthermore, 1,283 individuals suffering from drug addiction were admitted to treatment centers for rehabilitation.
The spokesperson said that in the provincial capital, 9,624 raids were conducted this year, resulting in the arrest of 9,935 accused and the registration of 9,623 cases. From the seized items, 7,494 kilograms of charas, 272 kilograms of heroin, 454 kilograms of opium, 170 kilograms of ice, and over 66,000 liters of alcohol were recovered.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro addresses a press conference35 seconds ago
-
13 arrested in crackdown on price gouging, encroachments41 seconds ago
-
Fleeing accused held upon return from Saudi Arabia44 seconds ago
-
Chief Secretary Sindh for ensuring success of polio eradication campaign to start on Dec 1647 seconds ago
-
Over 63,529 drug-dealers arrested this year in Punjab50 seconds ago
-
KP Govt prioritizes of improving law and order, strengthening police force: CM53 seconds ago
-
AJK's higher reaches lash with heavy snowfall57 seconds ago
-
Rs. 1m released for medical expenses of cops1 minute ago
-
LESCO's lineman tortured1 minute ago
-
Three-day drama festival concludes at PNCA11 minutes ago
-
PMLN believes in service-oriented politics: Rana Sanaullah11 minutes ago
-
Immigration seminar held11 minutes ago