Over 63,529 drug-dealers arrested this year in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) During the current year, 109,000 raids were conducted on drug-dealers' hideouts, leading to the arrest of 63,529 accused and registration of 56,059 cases.

According to a spokesman, the police seized 494,731 kilograms of charas, 6,912 kilograms of heroin, 1,689 kilograms of opium, 455 kilograms of ice, and over 1.1 million liters of alcohol.

Furthermore, 1,283 individuals suffering from drug addiction were admitted to treatment centers for rehabilitation.

The spokesperson said that in the provincial capital, 9,624 raids were conducted this year, resulting in the arrest of 9,935 accused and the registration of 9,623 cases. From the seized items, 7,494 kilograms of charas, 272 kilograms of heroin, 454 kilograms of opium, 170 kilograms of ice, and over 66,000 liters of alcohol were recovered.