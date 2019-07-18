Over 63,751 pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia: Ministry

Over 63,751 Pakistani pilgrims including 45,565 of government and 18,186 private scheme have so far reached Saudi Arabia for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Over 63,751 Pakistani pilgrims including 45,565 of government and 18,186 private scheme have so far reached Saudi Arabia for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj

As many as 3,622 more pilgrims will reach Madina Munawara through 12 flights by Thursday night, a message received here said.

Over 8,000 pilgrims have already reached Makkah Mukarma after visiting Madina. The lost and found cell has handed over 2,486 bags to owners after locating from various places.

110 pilgrims, who forgot their residences, had been guided back to their accommodations. Haram guides assisted 4,000 pilgrims. The monitoring of 126 Hajj Group Organizers have already been completed.

Pakistan Medical Hajj Mission has provided first aid to 6,000 pilgrims. 113 pilgrims have contacted helpline for assistance and 80 pilgrims registered their complaints. As many as five intending pilgrims have died. Two of the dead had gone to perform Hajj under private scheme and three under government scheme.