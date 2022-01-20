UrduPoint.com

Over 6.3m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Over 6.3m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 6.3 million (6,304,825) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Over 6.3 million (6,304,825) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday that 3,882,316 citizens were injected first dose while 2,351,614 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 38,508 health workers were also given first dose while 32,387 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As many as 252,432 first doses and 168,288 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224/R-B, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229/R-B, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153/R-B, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Pakistan is a key trading partner of Sri Lanka: Sr ..

Pakistan is a key trading partner of Sri Lanka: Sri Lankan Trade Minister

20 seconds ago
 EU, NATO, Ukrainian Senior Officials Discuss 'Stro ..

EU, NATO, Ukrainian Senior Officials Discuss 'Strong Joint EU/NATO Action on Ukr ..

21 seconds ago
 AJK PID to be equipped with latest means of commun ..

AJK PID to be equipped with latest means of communications harmonious to need of ..

24 seconds ago
 39 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

39 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

26 seconds ago
 World Economy to Lose $12.5Trln in Output by 2024 ..

World Economy to Lose $12.5Trln in Output by 2024 Because of COVID-19 - IMF Chie ..

43 minutes ago
 Work on Sariab Road expansion, other uplift projec ..

Work on Sariab Road expansion, other uplift projects resumes on CM's directives

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.