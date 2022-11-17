Over 64 countries sets up stalls in IDEAS 2022: Israr Tareen

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Thursday said more than 64 countries have set up stalls in International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 to exhibit their products

Talking to a private news channel, he said the event is an ideal opportunity to exhibit the defence related products of Pakistan, make its enhancement according to demand and to utilize the potential of the country.

IDEAS', being a hallmark of the defence industry is the largest Expo in Pakistan with hundreds of local exhibitors and over 250 high-profile foreign delegates from various countries visiting this year's event.

The IDEAS provide an opportunity to demo the defence potential of Pakistan to the world and attracted the attention of many visitors and companies.

The minister said that orders for defence products of Pakistan Ordnance Factories have been booked for next four years while Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has also many orders for their goods. The products made by National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) have huge demand in international markets and the government has exporting the products.

The exhibition will also attract potential buyers and developers in the international defence market for indigenously developed products.

The minister said since the year 2000, IDEAS had highlighted Pakistan's growing footprint in the global defence market.