UrduPoint.com

Over 64 Countries Sets Up Stalls In IDEAS 2022: Israr Tareen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 10:53 PM

Over 64 countries sets up stalls in IDEAS 2022: Israr Tareen

Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Thursday said more than 64 countries have set up stalls in International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 to exhibit their products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Thursday said more than 64 countries have set up stalls in International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 to exhibit their products.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the event is an ideal opportunity to exhibit the defence related products of Pakistan, make its enhancement according to demand and to utilize the potential of the country.

IDEAS', being a hallmark of the defence industry is the largest Expo in Pakistan with hundreds of local exhibitors and over 250 high-profile foreign delegates from various countries visiting this year's event.

The IDEAS provide an opportunity to demo the defence potential of Pakistan to the world and attracted the attention of many visitors and companies.

The minister said that orders for defence products of Pakistan Ordnance Factories have been booked for next four years while Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) has also many orders for their goods. The products made by National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) have huge demand in international markets and the government has exporting the products.

The exhibition will also attract potential buyers and developers in the international defence market for indigenously developed products.

The minister said since the year 2000, IDEAS had highlighted Pakistan's growing footprint in the global defence market.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Market Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

US House Speaker Pelosi Says Will Not Seek Leaders ..

US House Speaker Pelosi Says Will Not Seek Leadership Role in Next Congress

14 seconds ago
 Three killed in Jamshoro road accident

Three killed in Jamshoro road accident

1 minute ago
 US Sees Significant Challenge at Southern Border W ..

US Sees Significant Challenge at Southern Border With Record Number of Encounter ..

1 minute ago
 Dutch Court Selectively Accepted Materials on MH17 ..

Dutch Court Selectively Accepted Materials on MH17 Case - Russian Foreign Minist ..

1 minute ago
 8 killed, twenty injured in Sehwan traffic acciden ..

8 killed, twenty injured in Sehwan traffic accident

1 minute ago
 IMF to consider targeted assistance for poor, floo ..

IMF to consider targeted assistance for poor, flood-hit people

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.