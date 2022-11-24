Over 64 % physical work on stage-1 of Khurram Tangi Dam project completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :As much as over 64 per cent of physical work on stage 1 of the Khurram Tangi Dam project has already been completed so far and it will likely be completed by June next year as per its schedule.

Official sources told APP here Thursday that the project was being implemented in two stages. Stage-I included diversion works and its allied structures through the Kaitu weir, which was under construction phase while stage II included dams part having a gross storage capacity of 1.2 million acre-feet (MAF) water.

Phase II was at the stage of procurement of consultancy services for detailed engineering design, the source said.

They said the dam would generate 84 megawatts (MW) of electricity as well as help ensure food security by increasing agricultural production in the border region.

The dam would not only control floodwater but also irrigate barren 35,000 acres of land and make the area self-sufficient in agricultural production, they said.

Highlighting the benefits relating to irrigation and hydropower generation, he said the project would help attain sustainable development through irrigated agriculture and low-cost hydel electricity, thus creating job opportunities and alleviating poverty in remote and backward areas.

The sources said currently water scarcity was the main problem in the area and that the project would bring a positive revolution in the life of millions of natives. The dam would also recharge the groundwater reservoirs and increase the groundwater level in the nearby areas, they said.

\395