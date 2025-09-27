Over 6,400 assistive devices distributed under CM’s welfare initiative: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt has said that the Punjab government is carrying forward Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of empowering persons with disabilities through the province’s largest-ever assistive devices distribution programme.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that 6,408 devices have so far been distributed under the Rs 1 billion initiative, which covers more than 17 categories of assistive equipment. These include assistant-controlled wheelchairs, active-use wheelchairs, pediatric wheelchairs, white canes, tricycles, walking frames, mobile toilet chairs, and digital hearing aids. The programme, he noted, is enabling beneficiaries to live with greater independence and self-confidence.

Sohail Shoukat Butt added that initiatives such as the Dhee Rani Program, Himat Card, and Assistive Devices Scheme reflect the commitment of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif towards ensuring a dignified and self-reliant life for persons with disabilities.

He said that the Social Welfare Department is working in close coordination with district administrations to ensure transparent identification of beneficiaries and fair distribution of assistive devices, adding that the Punjab government would continue to expand welfare programmes for PWDs, with a focus on accessibility, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.