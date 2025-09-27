Over 6,400 Assistive Devices Distributed Under CM’s Welfare Initiative: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt has said that the Punjab government is carrying forward Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of empowering persons with disabilities through the province’s largest-ever assistive devices distribution programme.
In a statement on Saturday, he said that 6,408 devices have so far been distributed under the Rs 1 billion initiative, which covers more than 17 categories of assistive equipment. These include assistant-controlled wheelchairs, active-use wheelchairs, pediatric wheelchairs, white canes, tricycles, walking frames, mobile toilet chairs, and digital hearing aids. The programme, he noted, is enabling beneficiaries to live with greater independence and self-confidence.
Sohail Shoukat Butt added that initiatives such as the Dhee Rani Program, Himat Card, and Assistive Devices Scheme reflect the commitment of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif towards ensuring a dignified and self-reliant life for persons with disabilities.
He said that the Social Welfare Department is working in close coordination with district administrations to ensure transparent identification of beneficiaries and fair distribution of assistive devices, adding that the Punjab government would continue to expand welfare programmes for PWDs, with a focus on accessibility, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.
Recent Stories
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
China launches new meteorological satellite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security Forces kill 17 Indian sponsored khwarij in Lakki Marwat2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 7,000-kg adulterated tea in Khanewal2 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches country's first high-tech air quality forecast system2 minutes ago
-
Two girls drown in floodwater2 minutes ago
-
Provision of new gas connections starts in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
824,301 children to be vaccinated2 minutes ago
-
Over 6,400 assistive devices distributed under CM’s welfare initiative: minister2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt stands by flood victims, distributes aid to thousands: Rana Mashhood12 minutes ago
-
Dubai-Faisalabad flight diverted to Karachi after passenger dies on board23 minutes ago
-
Young doctors nation’s valuable asset : Azam Tarar32 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 1,200 litres of used oil in Rawalpindi32 minutes ago
-
Expired biscuits, substandard ice cream seized42 minutes ago