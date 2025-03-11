Over 6,400 Motorists Fined In Islamabad Last Week
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Traffic police (ITP) fined 6,486 motorists, motorcyclists and public transport drivers for violating traffic laws during the last week.
A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that the ITP is committed to ensuring smooth traffic flow in the Federal capital while taking legal action against traffic violators.
He said that as part of a special campaign, 818 vehicles with non-standard number plates, 382 motorcyclists without helmets, 2,726 for illegal parking, 575 for driving in the wrong direction, 1,088 for violating red lights, 314 for not wearing seat belts, 167 for using mobile phones while driving, and 416 for using tinted glasses were penalized.
Additionally, 416 motorists were fined for other traffic violations.
He said that 686 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded in various police stations for severe violations.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider urged citizens to comply with traffic laws and cooperate with Islamabad Traffic Police to maintain an efficient traffic system in the city.
Additionally, he said that the ITP is making every possible effort to prevent accidents and ensure the rule of law on an equal basis.
/APP-rzr-mkz
