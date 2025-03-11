Open Menu

Over 6,400 Motorists Fined In Islamabad Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM

over 6,400 motorists fined in Islamabad last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Traffic police (ITP) fined 6,486 motorists, motorcyclists and public transport drivers for violating traffic laws during the last week.

A police spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that the ITP is committed to ensuring smooth traffic flow in the Federal capital while taking legal action against traffic violators.

He said that as part of a special campaign, 818 vehicles with non-standard number plates, 382 motorcyclists without helmets, 2,726 for illegal parking, 575 for driving in the wrong direction, 1,088 for violating red lights, 314 for not wearing seat belts, 167 for using mobile phones while driving, and 416 for using tinted glasses were penalized.

Additionally, 416 motorists were fined for other traffic violations.

He said that 686 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded in various police stations for severe violations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider urged citizens to comply with traffic laws and cooperate with Islamabad Traffic Police to maintain an efficient traffic system in the city.

Additionally, he said that the ITP is making every possible effort to prevent accidents and ensure the rule of law on an equal basis.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank mark ..

Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yous ..

Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..

13 minutes ago
 Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountabili ..

Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..

44 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday

56 minutes ago
 Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

4 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

4 hours ago
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

5 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

6 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

6 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

6 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan