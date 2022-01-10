Over 64300 bags of hoarded fertilizer recovered

District administration Peshawar during a crackdown on hoarders recovered over 63000 bags of DAP and around 1300 bags of urea from various godowns in Budhai locality here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar during a crackdown on hoarders recovered over 63000 bags of DAP and around 1300 bags of urea from various godowns in Budhai locality here on Monday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Khalid Mahmood, the joint teams of the officers of district administration and Agriculture Department conducted raids on four godowns in Budhai and recovered 63000 bags of DAP and 1300 bags of urea.

After taking all bags of fertilizers into official custody, the administration also registered an FIR against the ringleader of those involved in the hoarding of the fertilizer.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq said that the fertilizer was illegally hoarded to create artificial shortage and increase the rates.

He said that police are conducting raids for the arrest of the ring leader of hoarders and would be arrested soon. He said that the recovered fertilizer has been taken into official possession and legal action would be taken against those involved in the illegal activity.

DC Peshawar has directed administrative officers for conducting inspection of godowns in their respective areas of jurisdiction and legal action against hoarders.